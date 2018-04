This combination of pictures created on April 22, 2018 shows Spain's Rafael Nadal (L) holding the trophy as he celebrates his win in the final match at the Monte-Carlo ATP Masters Series tournament on April 22, 2018, in Monaco and file photos of Spain's Rafael Nadal after winning the same tournament (from L-R top to bottom) on April 23, 2017, on April 17, 2016, on April 22, 2012, on April 17, 2011, on April 18, 2010, on April 19, 2009, on April 27, 2008, on April 22, 2007, on April 23, 2006, on April 17, 2005.

PHOTO: AFP