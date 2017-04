This combination of pictures created on April 17, 2017 shows Belgrano's supporter Emanuel Balbo (C) being hit and pushed down from the stands of the Mario Kempes stadium during half time of the Argentine First division football match derby between Belgrano and Talleres, in Cordoba, on April 15, 2017. Balbo is brain dead since the incident on Saturday when he recognized in the crowd the man who ran over and killed his brother four years before. PHOTO: AFP