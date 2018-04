A composite image of (above) a picture taken on April 25, 2015 showing a collapsed tourist hotel which killed 9 people during an earthquake at Thamel, the tourist hub, in Kathmandu, and (below) the same tourist hotel and community tab, that was rebuilt in a joint effort between the local community and the Kathmandu Municipality, Nepal, April 23, 2018. Nepal is marking the third anniversary of the quake that left over 8,000 people dead and more than 21,000 injured.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE