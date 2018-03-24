Theatre festival flying high

Artists of the Spanish theatre company Voala Project gave a soaring performance on Thursday to the delight of the crowds gathered for the Ibero-American Theatre Festival in Bogota, Colombia.

The group's show, titled Muare Experience, combined aerial theatre and rock music, and is one of the many visual spectacles in the iconic festival's line-up this year.

In the three decades since its founding by the late Colombian actress Fanny Mikey, the biennial festival has grown to become one of the most important performing arts events in the world.

This year's programme boasts plays, dances, circus performances, music and cabaret by artists from 15 countries.

More than two million visitors are expected over the 17 days of the festival, which will end on April 1.

