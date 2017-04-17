The Tramp lives on

These 662 Charlie Chaplin look- alikes posing in front of the Manoir de Ban were attempting a record for the world's largest gathering of people dressed as The Tramp on the late screen icon's birthday, and to celebrate the first year of the museum "Chaplin's World by Grevin", in Corsier, Switzerland, yesterday. The museum on the English comic actor, film-maker and composer occupies the mansion where the Chaplin family lived the last 25 years of his life. The Tramp is arguably Chaplin's most iconic character, appearing in many of his films like The Kid (1921), City Lights (1931) and Modern Times (1936).