The long and short of raising a calf

Murchison, a baby Rothschild giraffe, follows its mother Tula as the mother emerges from the Giraffe House at the Chester Zoo in Chester, north-west England, last Thursday.

Despite the best efforts of the keepers, the calf had been reluctant to step into the outdoors until that day.

The zoo celebrated the birth of the rare Rothschild's giraffe calf. At last count on Boxing Day last year, the number of such giraffes has dwindled to fewer than 1,600 in its native Kenya and Uganda.

Poaching and habitat loss continue to drive the species to the verge of extinction.