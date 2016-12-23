The day snow fell on Sahara desert

Amateur photographer Karim Bouchetata shot this incredible picture of snow covering the sand in the small Saharan desert town of Ain Sefra, Algeria, on Monday.

He captured the amazing moment snow fell on the red sand dunes in the world's largest hot desert for the first time in 37 years.

Snow was last seen in Ain Sefra, known as "The Gateway to the Desert", on Feb 18, 1979, when the snow storm lasted just half an hour.

This time, the snow stayed for a day in the town, which is around 1,000m above sea level and surrounded by the Atlas Mountains.