The art of seaweed farming

Fishermen sailing across a seaweed farm in Sansha town, Xiapu county, in China's Fujian province.

It is harvest time in the region, dubbed one of the most beautiful areas in the country. The county draws waves of tourists and photography enthusiasts keen to capture its unique coastline, sublime mudflats, charming farms and seaweed fields.

The Xiapu mudflats span 40 sq km, with more than 400km of coastline.

During harvest, farmers dry the kelp on nets strung up on bamboo poles embedded in the mud.

Seaweed farming has grown rapidly in recent years and has become a pillar industry of the local marine economy in Xiapu.