The art of precision

One has to be precise when putting up precious works of art - no slipshod work is tolerated, especially for the upcoming Century Of Light exhibition.

A laser is used to measure the height of hooks used to install paintings, including French artist Alfred Sisley's 1870s paintings Snow At Louveciennes (left) and Coeur-Volant Hill At Marly In The Snow (right), in preparation for a blockbuster two-part exhibition on 19th-century masterpieces at the National Gallery Singapore.

This section, called Colours Of Impressionism, traces the emergence of modernism in Europe through major Impressionist works from the collection of one of Europe's leading art museums, the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.

The exhibition, which features more than 60 masterpieces and also comprises a second section on 19th-century artists Raden Saleh of Indonesia and Juan Luna of the Philippines, opens on Nov 16.