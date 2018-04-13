Teen in tip-top shape for artworks

Teenager Filip Stevic is carving out quite a name for himself with his tiny pencil sculptures.

The 16-year-old from Smederevo, Serbia, creates miniature renderings of things such as musical instruments and animals on the tip of graphite pencils.

He uses tools such as surgical scalpels and dental needles to chisel in the fine details, sometimes taking up to three days to finish just one piece.

He became interested in the art form after he saw a video on the Internet three years ago. The idea of creating a whole sculpture on such a small surface is what attracted him, reported Serbian daily Vecernje Novosti.

Since than, the high-school student has become the first young artist in Serbia to make such sculptures, and one of the few in the region.

Filip's works have been shown in a number of group exhibitions, as well as in five solo shows.