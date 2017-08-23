TCM's creature comforts

This may look like a questionable science experiment, but this furry pair are just patients at the Shanghai TCM (traditional Chinese medicine) Neurology and Acupuncture Animal Health Centre in China.

The clinic specialises in acupuncture and moxibustion - a form of heat therapy - treatment for animals suffering from aches and various ailments.

Specialist Jin Rishan told Reuters that the centre has treated more than 2,000 cats and dogs since it opened four years ago. Each session costs 260 yuan (S$50) and lasts for about 45 minutes.

The centre said about 80 per cent of its patients have shown some improvement after treatment.

"Making a paralysed and dependent dog stand up is our ultimate goal," the specialist added.