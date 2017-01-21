Take a rolling stroll

PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published: 
1 hour ago

The sculpture Tiger And Turtle - Magic Mountain in Duisburg, western Germany, brings thrills to a simple walk.

Built on top of a mining waste tip at the Heinrich-Hildebrand-Height in the Angerpark, Duisberg, the 20m-tall landmark was designed to be a focal point for the Ruhr region and stands 85m above sea level.

Visitors can climb on the curved sculpture and walk around, taking in the surrounding views from the spiral walkways - but not at the high speed usually associated with roller coasters.

There are 249 steps on the 220m-long walkway and LED lights illuminate the handrails at night.

The "walkable" roller coaster opened in 2011.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 21, 2017, with the headline 'Take a rolling stroll'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 