Take a rolling stroll

The sculpture Tiger And Turtle - Magic Mountain in Duisburg, western Germany, brings thrills to a simple walk.

Built on top of a mining waste tip at the Heinrich-Hildebrand-Height in the Angerpark, Duisberg, the 20m-tall landmark was designed to be a focal point for the Ruhr region and stands 85m above sea level.

Visitors can climb on the curved sculpture and walk around, taking in the surrounding views from the spiral walkways - but not at the high speed usually associated with roller coasters.

There are 249 steps on the 220m-long walkway and LED lights illuminate the handrails at night.

The "walkable" roller coaster opened in 2011.