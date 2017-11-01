T-Rex got to go to loo too

This cosplayer dressed up as a T-Rex in a public loo made an amusing sight at last weekend's MCM London Comic Con event.

He was among the thousands of attendees who turned up for the three-day biannual event, which celebrates comics, movies, sci-fi, games and anime.

While Jared Leto's version of Batman villain The Joker was well-represented, another evil clown, Pennywise from Stephen King's It, also featured heavily this year, thanks to the recent movie adaptation, reported The Sun.

Apart from well-known superhero characters such as Superman and Harley Quinn, pop culture enthusiasts also dolled up as Disney baddie Maleficent, Lara Croft, 1980s cartoon icon She-Ra and video game The Witcher 3's Ciri.

Activities included a photo booth with a life-size Iron Throne from hit TV series Game Of Thrones and a virtual-reality game where players could pretend to be Spider-Man.

Avengers stars Hayley Atwell and Anthony Mackie were also at the event to give talks and meet fans.