Sylphs' shots bag the bronze

Straits Times photographer Lim Yaohui emerged with flying colours at the first edition of the Tokyo International Foto Awards (Tifa).

He submitted a series of pictures of gymnasts performing their routines at the 13th Singapore Open Gymnastics Championships, which was held last year at Bishan Sports Hall.

This shot of Stacey Devina Chan from Hong Kong was part of the Rhythm series that won the photographer the bronze in the professional category for sports events.

Tifa's mission is to recognise, reward and showcase talented photographers from around the world and introduce them to the creative community in Japan, according to its official website.

The competition attracted more than 3,000 submissions from more than 70 countries last year.

Winners will receive a statuette and a cash prize at the Tifa Awards Ceremony. Main winners will also have their work exhibited in Tokyo at the end of next month.