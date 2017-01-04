Sun, sand, sheikhs at desert fest

The Liwa desert, about 250km west of the Gulf emirate of Abu Dhabi, is home to one of the world's tallest sand dunes.

The Moreeb Dune, with a height of 300m and a length of 1,600m, is now a hive of activity during the nine-day Liwa Moreeb Dune Festival. Held under the patronage of the ruler's representative in Abu Dhabi's western region - Sheikh Hamdan Zayed Al Nahyan - and other representatives, and organised by the Algharbia Sports Club, the event started on Dec 29 last year and will run until Friday.

The festival attracts participants from around the Gulf region, and includes a variety of races involving cars, motorcycles, falcons, camels and horses, all aimed at promoting the country's heritage.