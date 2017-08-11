Staring danger in the face

This student did not flinch while looking down the barrel of an 84mm rocket launcher at an exhibition held by the Indian army in Amritsar, India, yesterday.

The annual exhibition, named Know Your Army, displays a range of weapons and equipment used by the army.

Most of the exhibits are educational - meant not just to showcase the army's capabilities and firepower, but also to encourage schoolchildren to think of signing up for a career in the armed forces.

Officers spend the day at various stations, explaining how weapons, such as a 130mm towed field gun and high-explosive mortar bombs, are used. Apart from students and teachers, the event is also attended by war veterans.