Spring fun moves into high gear

It is high time for spring as Czechs celebrated at a former quarry near the village of Srbsko in the Czech Republic last Saturday as part of the highline season opening.

Highlining is a form of slacklining, and involves two anchor points set up with significant elevation from the ground or water, between two crags or trees, for example. Participants enjoy doing this in places with spectacular scenery.

The practice emerged from the rock climbing community and has evolved into a wildly popular sport with varying levels of complexity.

As they are so high off the ground, most highline participants use a safety harness. However, some prefer to "free solo" and go without any safety equipment.

Daredevils have even been known to perform tricks, such as twists and flips, on a line.