Skate 57m off ground? Cool

Visitors to the Eiffel Tower on Monday were swept off their feet by the 200 sq m, open-air ice rink installed on the first floor of Paris' iconic landmark.

At 57m above ground, the rink offers magnificent views of the City of Light all dressed up for the festive season.

The ice rink is an annual Christmas feature at the Eiffel Tower, and runs from the end of the year until mid-February. It offers a bit of fun for the thousands who visit the tower daily during this time.

After all that gliding and twirling, skaters can refresh themselves with some mulled wine and hot chocolate sold at a bar close to the rink, reported the Daily Mail.

This year, visitors will also have the chance to try out ice hockey as coaches from the French national ice hockey federation are offering lessons four times a week, noted news broadcaster France 24.