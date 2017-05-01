Shreds of value in old notes

Mr Pravinsinh Solanki (second from right), an associate senior designer at India's National Institute of Design, with students (from left) Nishant Jonathan, Vivek Kanaujia and Ashish Anand, preparing blocks of shredded Indian currency notes of 500- and 1,000-rupee denominations last week.

These denominations were scrapped last year and their notes are now being made into products for a design project at this Ahmedabad workshop.

The outdated Indian currency was shredded in Gujarat.

The pieces are then formed into compressed blocks to make tabletops, lampshades and office accessories.