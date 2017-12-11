School's out for Xmas

South Korea's Coex Aquarium in Seoul immersed itself in the festive spirit yesterday with divers wearing Santa Claus outfits performing in fish tanks.

Visitors were thrilled to see the schools of fish swarming around the divers for food. The Christmas-themed feeding sessions are a highlight in the aquarium's line-up of events at this time of the year.

Christmas is one of the biggest holidays celebrated in the country, with Christians making up a significant portion of the population.