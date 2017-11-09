Roman temple comes alive again

A 1,800-year-old Roman temple has been brought back to life in London.

The London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE is a reconstructed Roman Temple of Mithras, originally built around AD240, and is located on the site of its original discovery - 7m below the City of London, beneath the new headquarters of Bloomberg.

The remains of the temple were first discovered in 1954 during the excavation of a World War II bomb site.

They were removed and installed in a haphazard fashion 100m down the road, before Bloomberg took them on as part of the deal to build its headquarters.

The remains are now enhanced by light and sound effects, including chants inspired by ancient graffiti found scrawled on a similar temple in Rome.

This recreates what historians say is "a best guess" about what went on during ceremonies there.

Museum of London archaeologist Sophie Jackson, an adviser on the project, said: "London is a Roman city, yet there are few traces of its distant past that people can experience first-hand.

"It is extremely important that a site like this exists - it is a new and different way of approaching ruins and, because it is a reconstruction, we have been allowed to be more creative."