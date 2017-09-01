Ripe for 'biggest food fight in the world'

This reveller dove right into the fun at the annual La Tomatina festival in Bunol, Spain, on Wednesday.

The iconic carnival, which is often billed as "the world's biggest food fight", saw about 22,000 people from around the world gathered in the streets of the Valencian town to throw ripe tomatoes at one another.

More than 150 tonnes of tomatoes, which organisers said were not good enough to be sold as food and would have been thrown away otherwise, were taken to the town in six large lorries.

The event kicked off with the firing of water cannon and, at the end of the hour-long battle, there was hardly anyone who was not covered in red pulp.