Riding against the waves

A train passing through the seaside town of Dawlish in Devon, south-west England, had to plough through waves on Thursday afternoon as it made its way along one of Britain's most scenic rail stretches.

The line between Exeter and Plymouth is regularly pummelled by heavy seas.

In 2014, it was even partially washed away when a storm destroyed a large section of sea wall.

The large waves were a fore- taste of the rough weather that meteorologists were expecting at the weekend.

Communities in some parts of southern England and Wales were issued a "yellow warning" by the Met Office.

Forecasters said strong winds with speeds of up to 112kmh were likely, which could bring down trees, affect power supplies and cause travel disruption.

People were also asked to watch out for flooding in low-lying areas due to heavy rain.