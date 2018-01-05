Revelling in the joy of freedom

It was not the best game face - but then, that would have been hard for anyone who had flour thrown on them while playing a game with cake-making ingredients.

This unusual and fun event was part of festivities in Yangon yesterday to mark Myanmar's 70th Independence Day.

Though official celebrations were kept low key, ordinary citizens went all out for the national holiday. Roads were blocked off, as pop music and live commentary blared from sound systems in a cross between a street festival and a public sports day, according to Agence France-Presse.

Other competitions that drew crowds included a cushion fight on a bamboo pole placed across a muddy pond of water, a race to snatch mouthfuls of suspended biscuits without the help of hands, climbing up oiled banana stalks to reach Myanmar's flag at the top and wrest-ling for coconuts covered in grease.

"We play games to celebrate our freedom," said 18-year-old Aung Thant Kyaw, adding that it was also a way to honour those who had fought for Myanmar's independence.