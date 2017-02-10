Retro vibes at Chingay tonight

An Indonesian dancer struts her stuff during the Kuda Lumping item at yesterday's media preview of this year's Chingay Parade.

The three-hour fiesta takes place today and tomorrow at the F1 Pit Building near the Singapore Flyer.

Performers from eight countries and territories will showcase their craft alongside their Singaporean counterparts.

The parade, in its 45th year, will take viewers back in time with its re-enactment of previous Chingay Parade items, like the Pick-a-Back performance.

Also featuring are local xinyao singer Liang Wern Fook and the Singapore Armed Forces Band.

Besides the parade, there will be a night fiesta in Chinatown on Sunday, where the public can pose for photos with Chingay Parade floats.