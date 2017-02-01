Real and reel dancers at digital gallery

Twenty-year-old Vivien Lai Wei Xuan (in silhouette) from the Singapore Hokkien Huay Kuan Dance Theatre is among nine traditional dancers who appear in Art Of The Rehearsal, a three-channel video projection that is Gallery10's first permanent digital installation.

Multidisciplinary artist Sarah Choo Jing, 26, and Shanghai-based commercial cinematographer Jeffrey Ang, 45, filmed the dancers against a green screen and superimposed them onto a backdrop collage of alleys in Little India, Kampong Glam and Chinatown.

Yesterday, Lai performed a classical Chinese dance accompanying the filmed dancers at a media briefing for the gallery, which is the National Museum of Singapore's new digital space.

The public can enter Gallery10, which had its soft opening on Dec 10 last year, for free.

Olivia Ho