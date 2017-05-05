Race to grab the buns

Competitors scrambling up an 18m-high tower made of plastic buns in a contest to see who could grab the most buns.

The event on Wednesday night was part of Hong Kong's annual Cheung Chau bun festival, when visitors get to eat buns with fillings such as lotus paste, red bean and sesame.

In the past, real buns were used to create the tower, reported Agence France-Presse. Now, imitation buns line the tower's steel frame - part of safety measures introduced after a structure made of bamboo and real buns collapsed in 1978, causing injuries.