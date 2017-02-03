Plane skids off runway in Yogyakarta

A Garuda Boeing 737-800 from Jakarta carrying 130 people skidded off the runway as it landed at the Yogyakarta airport late on Wednesday, the airline said yesterday. It is the latest mishap to hit Indonesia's aviation sector. No one was hurt, but the airport was closed until 2.30pm yesterday (3.30pm Singapore time) for the plane to be removed, according to a report in the Jakarta Post. Transport Ministry spokesman Agoes Subagio blamed the accident on heavy rain. Yogyakarta airport has faced criticism for its poor safety record. In 2007, 21 people were killed when a Garuda plane overran the runway and burst into flames while landing there. In Singapore, Changi Airport Group said only one AirAsia flight from Yogyakarta had been cancelled as of yesterday.