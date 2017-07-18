Picture-perfect setting for ST Run

The Straits Times Run in the City on Sunday was a crowd-puller.

Into its fifth edition, the event saw more than 13,000 runners taking part in the various categories - 5km, 10km and, in a nod to the broadsheet's founding year, 18.45km.

And what better way to celebrate their hard-won accomplishments than with a party at the Padang.

With the city skyline and the National Gallery serving as the backdrop, the post-race festivities had runners sipping on their isotonic beverages and capturing photos with a mock-up ST cover page for a frame, all while being serenaded by upbeat music from festival-band- for-the-day Jack and Rai.

The chance to appear on ST's cover, mock-up or not, was particularly attractive. Some might also have been persuaded by their post-exercise highs to sign up for gym memberships or purchase workout equipment available at the booths set up by the event's partners.