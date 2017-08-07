Park reels in nature lovers

Children fishing for guppies in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park at 5:36pm. Under national water agency PUB's Active, Beautiful and Clean Waters Programme, a concrete canal has been turned into a 3km-long river. The 62ha park is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, making it ideal for nature lovers.

This photograph was shot using a Leica M10 digital rangefinder camera with the Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens.