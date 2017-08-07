Park reels in nature lovers
With 24 hours to discover Singapore, what would be the sights to see? The Straits Times Picture Desk partners Leica to uncover unique moments in this weekly photo series.
Children fishing for guppies in Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park at 5:36pm. Under national water agency PUB's Active, Beautiful and Clean Waters Programme, a concrete canal has been turned into a 3km-long river. The 62ha park is home to a wide variety of flora and fauna, making it ideal for nature lovers.
This photograph was shot using a Leica M10 digital rangefinder camera with the Leica Summilux-M 35mm f/1.4 ASPH. lens.