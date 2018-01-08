Pantsless commuters take part in the annual No Pants Subway Ride

No Pants Subway Ride is an annual global event that began as a joke in New York City in 2002. Dozens around the world have been taking part in the peacful activity since, in order to stand out in an everyday routine.

Commuters wear only their underpants as they ride the subway for the No Pants Subway Ride event in Munich on Jan 7, 2018.
Commuters wear only their underpants as they ride the subway for the No Pants Subway Ride event in Munich on Jan 7, 2018.PHOTO: EPA
The activity in Munich took place in the U3 subway line between the famous Marienplatz station and Moosach.
The activity in Munich took place in the U3 subway line between the famous Marienplatz station and Moosach.PHOTO: EPA
No Pants Subway Ride is an annual global event that was started in New York City in 2002.
No Pants Subway Ride is an annual global event that was started in New York City in 2002.PHOTO: REUTERS
Dozens around the world took part in the peacful activity in order to stand out in an everyday routine.
Dozens around the world took part in the peacful activity in order to stand out in an everyday routine.PHOTO: AFP
No Pants Subway Ride began as a joke by the public prank group Improv Everywhere in New York City.
No Pants Subway Ride began as a joke by the public prank group Improv Everywhere in New York City.PHOTO: AFP
Commuters sing along while a band performs during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan 7, 2018.
Commuters sing along while a band performs during the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan 7, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan 7, 2018.
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan 7, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man dressed as Spider-Man participates in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan 7, 2018.
A man dressed as Spider-Man participates in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in New York City on Jan 7, 2018.PHOTO: REUTERS
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride at Liverpool Street Station in London on Jan 7, 2018.
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride at Liverpool Street Station in London on Jan 7, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Warsaw on Jan 7, 2018.
People participate in the annual No Pants Subway Ride in Warsaw on Jan 7, 2018.PHOTO: AFP
Published
2 hours ago
Topics: 