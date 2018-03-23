Painting the town blue

Iconic landmarks in Singapore were lit up in blue as night fell on World Water Day yesterday.

National water agency PUB said in a statement that the light-up, now in its fifth year, is a show of the Republic's commitment towards water sustainability and its support for water conservation.

This year's theme for Singapore World Water Day is "Make Every Drop Count". Water demand in Singapore is currently about 430 million gallons a day. This figure is forecast to double by 2060.

Ten landmarks took part in the light-up: Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay, Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Flyer, the tube@orchardgateway, Republic Plaza, ArtScience Museum, Resorts World Sentosa, Millenia Tower, Sentosa Development Corporation and Singapore Sports Hub.