Now serving: Wet meals

The nature-themed Castella Cafe at Beruk river in the Malaysian town of Gerik, Perak, is unique because its dining tables are partially submerged in the river.

Diners eat at the plywood-and- bamboo tables with their feet in the water. Some customers even opt for a dip in the clear waters before tucking in.

The cafe, which opened in 2014, is run by 10 family members headed by Mr Mohd Isa Ramli.

It serves Malay Pattani cuisine, which is traditional to areas around the Malaysia-Thailand border.

The menu features a variety of grilled fish and exotic meat such as hedgehog. Its signature dish is nasi buluh (rice cooked inside bamboo).

The cafe is popular among locals and bookings have to be made one week in advance.