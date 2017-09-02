No fear of gusts on new Scottish bridge

This is the Queensferry Crossing - spanning the Firth of Forth, an estuary - west of Edinburgh in Scotland.

The new crossing, which is the longest three-tower, cable-stayed bridge in the world at 2.7km, is expected to remain open in all weather.

The bridge will be officially opened by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II next Monday.

The third bridge in as many centuries to link Edinburgh and the north of Scotland over the River Forth, Queensferry Crossing was formally completed on Monday, concluding the biggest Scottish infrastructure project in a generation, reported Reuters.

It reaches 210m above high tide, standing as tall as around 48 London buses stacked on top of one another.

The barriers deflect the wind and shield vehicles from the huge gusts common on the Forth.

The state-of-the-art engineering feat needed 35,000 tonnes of steel for the superstructure and 150,000 tonnes of concrete. Construction took six years.

Although the project overran by 10 weeks, its cost of €1.35 billion (S$2.2 billion) is €235 million below budget.