No dry run for nature's surprises
With 24 hours to discover Singapore, what would be the sights to see? The Straits Times Picture Desk partners with Leica to uncover unique moments in this weekly photo series.
A boy runs past a woman who is trying to find shelter under her damaged purple umbrella, after they are caught in a sudden downpour at Block 91, Henderson Road at 4.43pm.
This photograph was shot using the Leica SL mirrorless digital camera with the Leica Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-90mm f/2.8-4 ASPH. lens.
