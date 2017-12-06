No child's play for them

This combination of pictures shows Rohingya children holding objects they use as toys to play with in the refugee camps in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar.

Some of these makeshift toys seem innocuous enough - from bottle caps to cast-off toys - but others, such as discarded syringes and razor blades, pose a danger to these children.

Furthermore, they are living in squalid, overcrowded conditions with poor sanitation and a lack of food and clean water.

One in four of the children is suffering from life-threatening malnutrition, according to the preliminary findings of a joint nutrition assessment conducted in late October at the Kutupalong refugee camp, reported The Guardian.

Over 620,000 Rohingya refugees, more than half of them children, have crossed into Bangladesh since late August after a militant attack on police outposts in Rakhine state sparked a deadly crackdown by the Myanmar military.