More find ice climbing cool

This man decided to chill out, literally, on Thursday by climbing an artificial wall of ice in Liberec, in the Czech Republic.

Ice climbing, which evolved out of rock climbing, involves clambering up ice formations such as frozen waterfalls or ice-covered rock faces.

Participants rely on special equipment to make these ascents, including crampons - sharp metal spikes that protrude from the bottom of boots - and specialised axes known as ice tools.

The sport, which has been gaining popularity, caught public attention when it was featured at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, as a non-competitive event.

The Czech Republic's cold winters provide some great settings for ice-climbing enthusiasts.

In the mountain town of Liberec, 100km north of Prague, a former quarry near the centre of the city is converted into an artificial ice wall every winter, attracting adventure seekers from all over the world.