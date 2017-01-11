Long arm of the law reaches far

A barbwire barrier doesn't stop this Indonesian policeman from seeking to quench his thirst, as he stands guard outside a court at the blasphemy trial of Jakarta's incumbent Governor, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, also known as Ahok, in Jakarta, Indonesia, yesterday.

Prosecutors were set to present five witnesses to testify against Mr Basuki in the fifth hearing of his trial, which was set to take place at the Agriculture Ministry's auditorium, South Jakarta, yesterday, reported The Jakarta Post.

"The witnesses are individuals who have denounced Ahok to the police for blasphemy," Mr Basuki's lawyer, Ms Fifi Lety Indra, told The Jakarta Post yesterday.

The country's Judicial Commission said yesterday that the judges leading the trial are impartial, reported the Jakarta Globe.