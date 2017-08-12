Locking horns with the bull

This cowboy was ready to take the bull by the horns at the steer wrestling competition yesterday at the Mount Isa Mines Rotary Rodeo in Queensland, Australia.

Steer wrestling involves a competitor chasing a steer on horseback, dropping from the horse to the steer and then wrestling the bovine to the ground by grabbing its horns and trying to throw it off balance.

It is just one of the many adrenaline-pumping events in what has come to be known as the biggest rodeo in the southern hemisphere.

Cowboys and cowgirls from all over Australia and New Zealand have arrived in Mount Isa to test their skills in the three days of competition, which will end tomorrow. The contests include bull riding, bronc riding, roping and barrel racing.

Organisers explain on the official website that the rodeo is based on the work practices of Australian stockmen, and the skills they required for handling livestock on traditional cattle stations.