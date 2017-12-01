Little angels all set to earn their wings

These young angels were ready to give a soaring performance yesterday at the dress rehearsal of Cheng Ballet Academy's production of The Nutcracker.

The classic and well-loved ballet is being staged at the Victoria Theatre today and tomorrow evening.

About 300 students - mostly aged between six and 14 years old - are part of the cast. They have been practising up to six times a week for the past six months, juggling this with their school commitments.

Cheng Ballet, which is well known for the standard of its productions, promises not to disappoint audiences this time too.

In addition to the talent on show, one can also enjoy the lavish hand-painted backdrops and costumes, including crystal-encrusted tutus, each of which can cost several thousand dollars.

Many of the props and costumes have, in fact, been custom-made and flown in from places like Taiwan, Japan, Korea and Russia.