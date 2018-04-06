Landmines can't maim their spirit

These Colombian army veterans are not letting a lost limb stop them from playing volleyball.

The men, who are victims of landmines, took part in a practice session with Antioquia province's sitting volleyball team in Medellin, Colombia, on Wednesday to commemorate International Mine Awareness Day.

Mines are strewn all over Colombia - a legacy of more than 50 years of fighting between the heavily armed Farc rebels and the government. Both sides used mines, although the military says it has cleared the explosives it planted defensively around bases, reported US media organisation NPR.

According to Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, 22 people were victims of landmines in the last year, and more than 11,500 have been injured or killed since 1990 in Colombia.