Kids' wonderland for special occasion

This colourful toy wonderland in Karachi, Pakistan, was created as part of Mawlid al-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad.

According to Sunni Muslim belief, this special occasion falls on the 12th day of Rabi al-Awwal, which is the third month in the Islamic calendar.

The day varies each year and between countries depending on sightings of the moon.

In Pakistan, festivities started on Thursday evening, with people enjoying the carnival-like atmosphere in local bazaars and the colourful lights decorating streets and buildings, as well as fireworks.

The celebrations continued yesterday, with gun salutes in the federal and provincial capitals in the morning and special prayers being offered in mosques.

Shi'ite Muslims around the world will celebrate Mawlid al-Nabi next week as they believe the Prophet's birthday falls on the 17th day of Rabi al-Awwal.