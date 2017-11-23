Kew Gardens seen in a new light

London's Kew Gardens has got the ball rolling for the festive season, with its much-anticipated Christmas at Kew.

Starting yesterday, the 177-year-old botanic garden transformed into an enchanted wonderland lit up by more than a million twinkling lights, and inhabited by singing trees, glowing peonies, giant grass and unique art installations.

The adventure begins at a path illuminated by hundreds of luminous globes winding through glittering trees - even one made out of 360 wooden sledges.

The trail leads to Kew's lake, where organisers have promised to wow visitors with "an ethereal spectacle of light and sound".

There is more magic at the Fire Garden, where pulsating fire sculptures and rotating, lantern-lit Christmas trees are sure to fill guests with seasonal cheer.

But the piece de resistance is the Palm House.

The 19th-century glass building has been dressed up in all the frills of the modern age, including colourful criss-crossing laser beams, jumping jets of light and projections playing across a giant water screen.