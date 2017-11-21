Keeping one jump ahead of their rivals

Excitement grew by leaps and bounds among the crowds gathered in the streets of Comuna 1, a shanty town in Medellin, Colombia, as they watched daredevil cyclists compete in the Urban Bike Inder Medellin race final on Sunday.

The contest, which brought the extreme sport of downhill mountain biking into an urban setting, saw cyclists from Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Brazil and Spain taking part.

The high and sharp slopes of Comuna 1 presented a formidable challenge for participants as they raced down a 1km-route containing ravines, steep flights of stairs and narrow alleys.

Pedro Ferreira from Chile came first in the elite category, completing the race in 2m 16sec 811msec, despite being the the last to leave the start line.

This year also saw five female participants taking part in the downhill race for the first time, including 13-year-old Valentina Roa, who is a national cross-country champion in mountain biking.