Keep calm and taiji on

How these taiji practitioners manage to stay so calm when they are 134m above ground is anyone's guess.

BridgeClimb Sydney and the Australian Academy of Tai Chi and Qigong hosted the world's first taiji class at the top of the iconic Sydney Harbour Bridge yesterday.

Grand master Gary Khor and master Aaron Khor, who run taiji schools across Australia, led a group of 14 participants through several taiji sequences.

The participants, who all wore security harnesses, comprised taiji instructors and students, as well as health and fitness social media bloggers.

Ms Loren Wattling, who participated in the event, said: "It was such a beautiful morning on the Sydney Harbour Bridge.

"Very exciting to climb to the top and take in breathtaking views of the city, and then so incredibly peaceful to be taken through some taiji moves at the top."

BridgeClimb Sydney hosted the event as part of an ongoing effort to develop events that cater to a wide range of interest groups.