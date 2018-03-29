Jumping up and down in fun

Thrill seekers got a taste of adventure when the Bhoj Adventure Fest opened at the Kaliasot Ground in Bhopal, India, earlier this month.

For nearly two weeks, city adventurers enjoyed activities such as reverse bungee (left), parasailing and hot air ballooning at the popular annual event.

Organised by the Bhopal Tourism Promotion Council, the adventure fest is in its eighth year.

The state authorities have considered holding such adventure activities all year round, rather than just annually, in order to draw more tourists as well as develop a spirit of daring in young people.