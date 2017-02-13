””

In Pictures: World Press Photo Contest 2017 winners

The World Press Photo Foundation on Monday (Feb 13) announced the winners of the 60th annual World Press Photo Contest, with the World Press Photo of the Year going to Turkish photographer Burhan Ozbilici's image of the off-duty police officer after he assassinated the Russian ambassador to Turkey in December last year.

World Press Photo Of The Year. Mevlut Mert Altintas shouts after shooting Andrei Karlov, right, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, at an art gallery in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec 19, 2016. PHOTO: BURHAN OZBILICI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
First Prize Contemporary Issues (Singles). Demonstrator Ieshia Evans protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on July 9, 2016.PHOTO: JONATHAN BACHMAN/REUTERS
First Prize Contemporary Issues (Stories). Healers - A man is treated after being pepper sprayed by police. White people have joined the camps in large numbers, often standing in front of indigenous protestors to shield them with their bodies. A man is treated with milk of magnesia after being pepper sprayed at the police blockade on highway 1806 near Cannon Ball, North Dakota on Nov 20, 2016. Many people were injured when, with temperatures below freezing, police deployed water canons, pepper spray, tear gas, rubber bullets and percussion grenades.PHOTO: AMBER BRACKEN
Second Prize Contemporary Issues (Stories). Marcela, who is two, observes her twin sisters Heloa (right) and Heloisa (left), seven months old, both with microcephaly caused by the Zika virus, in her mother's lap at the family's home in the rural area of Areias on Oct 19, 2016. The state of Paraiba, located in the north-east region of Brazil, has one of the highest rates of microcephaly caused by the Zika virus in the country. PHOTO: LALO DE ALMEDIA/BRAZIL, FOR FOLHA DE SAO PAULO
First Prize Long-Term Projects. Civilians escape from a fire at a house destroyed by the air attack in the Luhanskaya village.PHOTO: VALERY MELNIKOV/ROSSIYA SEGODNYA
First Prize General News (Stories). Heavy rain pours as Scene of the Crime Operatives investigate inside an alley on Oct 11, 2016, where a victim, Romeo Joel Torres Fontanilla, 37, was killed by two unidentified gunmen riding motorcycles in the early morning in Manila, Philippines. President Rodrigo Duterte of the Philippines began his anti-drug campaign when he took office on June 30. Since then, more than 2,000 people had been slain at the hands of the police alone. Beyond those killed in official drug operations, the Philippine National Police have counted more than 3,500 unsolved homicides since July 1. The victims, suspected users and pushers, are not afforded any semblance of due process, and are killed just about everywhere imaginable.PHOTO: DANIEL BEREHULAK FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES
First prize People (Stories) category. Sisters Olga and Adelina Lim Hi, descendants of Koreans. Take in Matanzas, Cuba, in 2016.PHOTO: MICHAEL VINCE KIM
First Prize General News (Singles) category. The Iraqis Special Operations Forces (Isof 1, Golden Division, ISF) are searching houses of Cogjali, a eastern district of Mosul, looking for Daesh members, equipment and evidences in Mosul, Nov 2, 2016. Young and adult men are quickly interviewed. Most of the time, civilians feel insecure while fighters of Isof, still under the threat of snipers and car bombs, feel they are in hostile territory.PHOTO: LAURENT VAN DER STOCKT/GETTY REPORTAGE FOR LE MONDE
First Prize General News (Singles). A weathered barber shop in Old Havana, Cuba on Jan 25, 2016. PHOTO: TOMAS MUNITA FOR THE NEW YORK TIMES
Second Prize Daily Life (Singles). Sweat Makes Champions: Four students of a gymnastics school in Xuzhou, China, do toe-pressure training for 30 minutes in the afternoon. PHOTO: TIEJUN WANG
First Prize Nature (Stories) category. A sea turtle entangled in a fishing net swims off the coast of Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, on June 8, 2016.PHOTO: FRANCIS PEREZ
First Prize People (Singles) category. Maha, 5, lays on a dirty mattress as her mother strokes her hair in the overcrowded transit center in Debaga refugee camp after fleeing from the village Hawija outside Mosul, Iraq, seven days prior. PHOTO: MAGNUS WENNMAN/AFTONBLADET
Second Prize Nature (Stories) category. Ye Ye, a 16-year-old giant panda, lounges in a massive wild enclosure at a conservation center in Wolong Nature ReservePHOTO: AMI VITALE FOR NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC MAGAZINE
First Prize Sports (Singles) category. Jockey Nina Carberry flies off her horse Sir Des Champs as they fall at The Chair fence during the Grand National steeplechase during day three of the Grand National Meeting at Aintree Racecourse on April 9, 2016 in Liverpool, England.TOM JENKINS/THE GUARDIAN
