In Pictures: World Press Photo Contest 2017 winners
The World Press Photo Foundation on Monday (Feb 13) announced the winners of the 60th annual World Press Photo Contest, with the World Press Photo of the Year going to Turkish photographer Burhan Ozbilici's image of the off-duty police officer after he assassinated the Russian ambassador to Turkey in December last year.
