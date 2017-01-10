In Pictures: World Premiere of Live By Night

The world premiere of Warner Bros' Live By Night was held on Monday night (Jan 9) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. The movie, a crime drama set in the Prohibition Era, is based on the 2012 novel by Dennis Lehane, and stars Ben Affleck who also directed, co-produced and wrote the screenplay.
