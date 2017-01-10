In Pictures: World Premiere of Live By Night

The world premiere of Warner Bros' Live By Night was held on Monday night (Jan 9) at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California. The movie, a crime drama set in the Prohibition Era, is based on the 2012 novel by Dennis Lehane, and stars Ben Affleck who also directed, co-produced and wrote the screenplay.

Actors Matt Damon (left) and Ben Affleck at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actress Sienna Miller at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: REUTERS
Austin Swift, the younger brother of singer Taylor Swift, at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actress Zoe Saldana at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actor Isaiah Washington with his wife Jenisa Garland at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Aquaman actor Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actress Elle Fanning at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actress and occasional pro wrestler Maria Menounos at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actress Christina Milian at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actor Massi Furlan at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Recording artist Miguel at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP
Actress Lotte Verbeek at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actress Emily Tyra attends the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actress Heather McDonald at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
National Basketball Association (NBA) player Elfrid Payton at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actor Peter Arpesella at the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
Actor Shaun Brown attends the world premiere of Live By Night in Hollywood, California, on Jan 9, 2017. PHOTO: AFP/GETTY IMAGES
