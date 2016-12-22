In Pictures: Winter Solstice celebrations around the world

Winter Solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year, took place on Dec 21 in 2016. At Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument in Britain, druids, Wiccans and revellers came together to celebrate the occasion.

Visitors and revellers celebrating the winter solstice amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument in Britain on Dec 21, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Britons gather to celebrate the winter solstice at Stonehenge, Britain, led by Archdruid of Stonehenge Rollo Maufling (right) on Dec 21, 2016.PHOTO: EPA
Visitors and revellers celebrating the shortest day of the year amongst the prehistoric stones of the Stonehenge monument in Britain on Dec 21, 2016.PHOTO: REUTERS
Daylight on Dec 21, the shortest day of the year, lasted for just seven hours, 49 minutes and 41 seconds.PHOTO: REUTERS
A boy wearing fake antlers stands between two prehistoric stones at Stonehenge, Britain, during the winter solstice on Dec 21.PHOTO: REUTERS
A man dressed as Father Winter takes part in the 27th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Dec 21, 2016.PHOTO: AFP
A fire-breathing performer during the 27th Annual Kensington Market Winter Solstice Parade in Toronto, Canada, on Dec 21, 2016.PHOTO: AFP
Irish Wolfhounds with their owners at the Newgrange prehistoric monument in County Meath, Ireland, during the winter solstice.PHOTO: REUTERS
Revellers celebrate at the Newgrange prehistoric monument in County Meath, Ireland, during the winter solstice.PHOTO: REUTERS
A reveller celebrates winter solstice at the Newgrange prehistoric monument in County Meath, Ireland.PHOTO: REUTERS
People in Madrid release paper lanterns - and light - on winter solstice (Dec 21).PHOTO: REUTERS
A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, sits by the fire with a reindeer, marking winter solstice (Dec 21) at the Royev Ruchey Park of Flora and Fauna in the Siberian Taiga wood in the suburbs of Krasnoyarsk, Russia.PHOTO: REUTERS
Hungarian artist Miklos Zoltan Baji performs a shamanic drum ritual around a bonfire during winter solstice celebrations in Bekescsaba, Hungary.PHOTO: EPA
A couple kissing as the sun sets on the shortest day of the year in a field in Sieversdorf, Germany, on Dec 21.PHOTO: EPA
