In Pictures: Winter Solstice celebrations around the world
Winter Solstice, which marks the shortest day of the year, took place on Dec 21 in 2016. At Stonehenge, the prehistoric monument in Britain, druids, Wiccans and revellers came together to celebrate the occasion.
