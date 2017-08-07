””

In Pictures: Vladimir Putin sunbathes, boats and goes spear-fishing during summer holiday in Siberia

Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who loves to cultivate a virile man-of-action image, was shown on Russian TV on Saturday (Aug 5) spear-fishing in a camouflage wetsuit, piloting a powerboat and catching some rays while on a Siberian holiday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sunbathes during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left), accompanied by defence minister Sergei Shoigu, guides a boat during his vacation the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin guides a boat during his vacation the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) shows mushrooms to defence minister Sergei Shoigu during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishing in a mountain lake during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishing in a mountain lake during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin fishing in a mountain lake during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) fishing in a mountain lake during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin swims during his vacation in the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin a diving suit enjoying a spear fishing during his vacation the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
Russian President Vladimir Putin in a diving suit preparing for a spear fishing during his vacation the remote Tuva region in southern Siberia.
