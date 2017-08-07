In Pictures: Vladimir Putin sunbathes, boats and goes spear-fishing during summer holiday in Siberia
Russia's President Vladimir Putin, who loves to cultivate a virile man-of-action image, was shown on Russian TV on Saturday (Aug 5) spear-fishing in a camouflage wetsuit, piloting a powerboat and catching some rays while on a Siberian holiday.
We have been experiencing some problems with subscriber log-ins and apologise for the inconvenience caused. Until we resolve the issues, subscribers need not log in to access ST Digital articles. But a log-in is still required for our PDFs.